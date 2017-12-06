Ariel Winter Vs. Kylie Jenner: Which Sexy Star Won Instagram In 2017?

Alright guys, it’s time for the final showdown of Kylie Jenner versus Ariel Winter in 2017. Which sizzling starlet ultimately dominated this year with their sexy IG posts? You be the judge.

This year was packed with juicy Instagram photos from Kylie Jenner, 20, and Ariel Winter, 19. Often compared to one another, these curvaceous beauties really pulled out all the social media stops in 2017. Unfortunately, there can only be one winner when it comes to the Queen Of Instagram crown. So who will it be? The Life Of Kylie star, or the Modern Family actress? To help you decide, we’ve rounded up some of the hottest pictures posted by these two beauty queens. Allow us to jog your memory on the sexiest lingerie, date night, red carpet, and even street style moments from 2017.

Let’s start with Ariel. We have to give MAJOR props to the brunette bombshell for continuing to do her, despite all the body-shaming that went on this year from online trolls. Haters slammed Ariel for showing off her curves in public places like the grocery store, but that didn’t stop her from posting away and living her life! If the television star loves her body, then why should any of us judge? Even boyfriend Levi Meaden is obsessed with her hourglass figure. How does she stay in such great shape? By hitting the gym, of course! Ariel loves sharing videos of her workouts on IG.

So, does Ariel get your vote? Not so fast! We haven’t even mentioned Kylie yet. Rumors surrounding the makeup maven’s alleged pregnancy with Travis Scott broke the internet in Nov., and now, fans are checking her IG feed every single day for a glimpse at her potential baby bump. Many fans have reason to believe that Kylie really is pregnant, considering she hasn’t posted any photos above the waist lately. She used to flaunt her toned tummy like crazy! Something has to be behind those oversized hoodies, right?

