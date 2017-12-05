Addison Agen Admits ‘The Voice’ Is ‘A Lot Of Work’: You Don’t Just ‘Wake Up Perfect’

We caught up with ‘The Voice’s Addison Agen EXCLUSIVELY about how the pressures of ‘The Voice’ inspired her Dec. 4 performance. Plus, she dishes on working with Adam Levine and more!

Addison Agen has emerged as a fan-favorite on season 13 of The Voice, and she landed in the Top 10 on iTunes once again for her Top 10 performance of “Lucky” by Britney Spears on Dec. 4. It was definitely an interesting song choice for the 16-year-old popstar, but she completely transformed the track to sound like we’ve never heard it before, and it was one of the most powerful moments of the night. “it’s as simple as that to change such an amazing song to realize what the lyrics really mean,” Addison tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “That’s what I really focused on.”

Addison admits that she didn’t actually have much of a connection to the story in the song — it’s about a young girl growing up in the spotlight — but was able to find ways to relate her own life to the lyrics. “[There’s] all of the production on The Voice, behind the scenes and stuff, that no one knows about,” she reveals. “They think you just wake up perfect. Being on this show, you realize it’s a lot of work.” That includes the process of even coming up with a song to perform — Addison says she, coach Adam Levine, and the producers were brainstorming for four hours before deciding on “Lucky.”

“We could not find a song that hit us both!” she explains. “Later, I texted him like…hey, what about this song? He was like, ‘Really?’ And then he was like, ‘That would be incredible. It would give so many people an ear for that song.'” Clearly, it worked! Addison will find out tonight if she’s voted through to the Top 8, but all signs point to a successful results show for her.

