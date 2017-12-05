‘The Bachelor’ Premiere Scoop: Arie Is ‘Swept Away’ By A ‘Mysterious’ Woman & More

Are you ready to race into ‘The Bachelor’ season 22? ABC has released the first details about the Jan. 1 premiere, including a big return and scoop about Arie’s women!

*The ladies pull out all the stops to impress Arie. First impressions are everything, especially when you’re competing against over two dozen other women! One bachelorette shows up to meet Arie Luyendyk Jr. in a miniature Formula One racecar and leaves some of the ladies “jealous,” according to ABC’s latest press release. Another contestant shows off her language skills by speaking Dutch, which is Arie’s second language, while one arrives in a cherry red ’65 convertible Mustang. The drama heats up when it’s time for that “first impression” rose. A “hopeful TV host” truly believes she’s meant to be with the racecar driver. One contestant serenades Arie with a ukulele, and then another challenges him to race miniature racecars.

*A fave Bachelor Nation couple shows up. Before his journey begins, Arie, 36, meets up with Sean Lowe, 34, Catherine Lowe, 31, and their son Samuel, 1. Sean and Arie have been friends since they were on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette. Sean gives Arie advice on how to date 29 women at the same time, and Catherine has Arie prepare for fatherhood by changing a diaper.

*A “mysterious bachelorette” ends up getting a one-on-one chat with Arie. On night one, Arie is “swept away by a very assertive and mysterious bachelorette.” This woman ends up getting the first one-on-one conversation with Arie and a kiss!

*There’s a big elimination on night one. Eight bachelorettes will be eliminated at the first rose ceremony, leaving 21 girls. Over the course of the season, Arie will get to know the lovely ladies better and fall in love. Arie and the contestants will travel to gorgeous locations like Lake Tahoe, Ft. Lauderdale, Paris, Tuscany, and Peru.

Special appearances this season will include racecar driver Robby Gordon, 48, GLOW legends Ursula Hayden and Angelina Altishin, Kenny “Pretty Boy Pit Bull” King, and actor/comedian Fred Willard, 78. Plus, singer/songwriter Connor Duermit, Lanco, indie artist/songwriter Tenille Arts, and French singer Pauline Paris will perform.

The Bachelor season 22 premieres Monday, Jan. 1, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

