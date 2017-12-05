Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber: How They’re Making Long-Distance Romance Work

While Selena Gomez is in London, she and Justin Bieber have been confronted with the whole long distance thing once again. Here’s how they’ve been keeping the romance strong!

Selena Gomez, 25, has been in London for various promotional events this week, and with Justin Bieber, 23, back in L.A, they’ve been forced to spend time apart. Luckily, with years of dating on-off, they’ve totally mastered a long distance relationship at this point! “They have been staying connected daily by texting and Facetiming,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Justin’s been trying to play it cool with Selena and not seem too excited or anxious about the status of their relationship, but deep down, she makes him really happy. Now that they’ve rekindled their relationship, he misses her when she is away and can’t wait to see her when she gets home.”

Fans were completely shook when Justin and Selena reunited in mid-October, and were given even more hope that the relationship was back on when news broke that she’d ended her relationship with The Weeknd, 27, at the end of the month. After that, they were seen spending more and more time together…and photos even surfaced of them kissing! Just last week, they were photographed attending a church service, then having dinner together at their longtime favorite spot, the Montage Hotel. In an interview with Billboard, Sel also confirmed that she let Justin back in her life because she “cherishes” people who have had an “impact” on her, which he clearly has!

While in London, Selena has been keeping busy — along with stops at radio stations and a huge event for her collaboration with Coach, she also attended the British Fashion Awards on Dec. 4. Thank goodness she’s still found time for FaceTiming with her man!

