Saint West’s Birthday: Kim Kardashian & Kanye’s Adorable Son Turns 2 — See His Cutest Pics Ever

Can you believe it? Saint West is already 2 years old! To celebrate his past year, we’re taking a look at his most adorable pics of all time. See the cuteness overload here!

Happy birthday, Saint West! The adorable Kardashian cutie turned two years old on Dec. 5, and we cannot believe how fast the time has flown by. Saint has grown up SO much in just the past year, but it seems he’s only getting CUTER with each passing month — and we have the pics to prove it! Check out our photo gallery above to see Saint’s most adorable photos ever — you will NOT be disappointed! Click here to see pics of Saint’s joint birthday party with Reign Disick.

Celebrating their son’s b-day a bit early, Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, threw Saint a joint birthday party on Dec. 3, and it was beyond sweet! The bash was also in honor of Saint’s cousin, Reign Disick, 2, whose third birthday is Dec. 14. It had a Monsters Inc. theme and featured fun wintertime activities — like sledding and ice skating — complete with faux snow! We’re sure Kim, Kanye, and Saint’s big sister North West, 4, will be doing something extra special just for the birthday boy today though too. Last year, Kim celebrated Saint’s very first b-day with a balloon-filled private soiree.

A lot has changed since that first party. For starters, Saint is about to become a big brother — as Kim and Kanye are expecting a third little one via surrogate next month! In addition, Saint has made countless appearances on his mom’s social media pages — even rocking tiny cornrows over the summer. Seriously, the tot is ALREADY becoming a mini style icon! But that’s not the only thing Saint has in common with his famous mom.

Kim revealed earlier this year that her baby son actually makes the exact same infamous “ugly cry face” that she’s been made fun of making many times. When asked by a fan via Twitter on Jan. 31 if little Saint is a “cry baby,” the reality star had the perfect response! “Nope! He’s so good but omg he has my same cry face… poor guy!” The best part? She is NOT exaggerating! Check out their side-by-side crying pics here.

