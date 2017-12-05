Ryan Shazier’s Spinal Injury Has ‘Shaken Team To The Core’: Steelers Players ‘Afraid’ They’ll Be Next
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier’s terrifying spinal injury has been a wake up call to teammates. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how players are shaken to the core.
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier‘s awful spinal cord injury during his Dec. 4 game against the Bengals came as a really scary reminder to players and fans that football is a very rough sport. The matchup between the AFC North rivals was one of the most physically brutal NFL games in recent memory and Ryan, 25, suffering a spinal contusion and risking paralysis has his teammates on edge that it could happen to any of them. “Players on the team, wives and families are all nervous and afraid after Ryan’s injury. It has shaken the team to the core and makes the players and families realize how dangerous the job is,” a source close to the Steelers organization tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
HollywoodLifers, please send your thoughts and well wishes for Ryan’s recovery.