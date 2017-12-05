Roy Moore Accused Of Being Anti-Semite As He Rants Jewish Billionaire George Soros Will Go To Hell

Hate monger Roy Moore is at it again. The U.S. Senate hopeful has been accused of anti-Semitism by ranting that progressive Jewish billionaire George Soros will end up in Hell.

Accused pedophile and Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, 70, can now add Jewish people to the list of folks that he spews hate speech at. He came after Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros, 87, basically saying the left leaning tycoon is going to Hell because he isn’t Christian. The already racist and anti-LGBT judge told American Family Radio’s Bryan Fischer, on Dec. 4 that, “No matter how much money he’s got, he’s still going to the same place that people who don’t recognize God and morality and accept his salvation are going. And that’s not a good place.” Even The Reagan Battalion, a conservative news site, tweeted Moore’s comments, calling them “straight up antisemitism.”

The man who has been accused by numerous women of sexual abuse when they were teenagers and he was in this 30’s had the gall to pass judgement on Soros and his progressive leanings. “His agenda is sexual in nature, his agenda is liberal, and not what Americans need. It’s not our American culture. Soros comes from another world that I don’t identify with. I wish I could face him directly, and I’d tell him the same thing.” Umm, Moore is such a chicken crap COWARD that he won’t even face his opponent Democrat Doug Jones, 63, in a debate, so we doubt he would ever face Soros. He still hasn’t responded to talk show host Jimmy Kimmel‘s offer to fly to Alabama and debate him over Christian values after the judge dared him. See pics of Roy Moore, here.

Soros’ name came up because Breitbart published an article on Dec. 3 making the ridiculous claim that he is funding statewide efforts across Alabama to register convicted felons to vote against Moore. Yeah, the same Breitbart that is also pro-Nazi. Sadly, Moore is still leading in the polls despite being such an avowed bigot and hate monger. While there were calls from within the Republican party for him to step down following the multiple accusations of pedophilia against him, sadly but not unexpectedly President Donald Trump, 71, endorsed the creep and now the party has had to stand behind him. Can America — or at least Alabama — sink any lower than electing a hate-spewing accused child molester into the United States Senate? We will find out a week from today on the Dec. 12 election.

