Portugal. The Man Rocks Out To Grammy-Nominated ‘Feel It Still’ On ‘The Voice’

It’s been quite a few months for Portugal. The Man, and they continued their weeks of major success with a performance on the Dec. 5 episode of The Voice. The rock band opened the show by taking the stage and singing their hit “Feel It Still,” getting the crowd going amidst a tense night of results on the show’s 13th season. As always, the guys totally killed it, and proved the song is still popular amongst fans, as everyone went wild singing along and jamming out. “Feel It Still” is the lead single off Portugal. The Man’s latest album Woodstock, and was released much earlier in 2017. However it’s continued to have major success on the charts in recent months.

The song has been so successful, in fact, that the group finally earned its first ever Grammy nomination for it — the track is up for Best Pop Duo/Group performance at the 2018 ceremony. They’ll be going up against “Something Just Like This” by The Chainsmokers/Coldplay, “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons, and “Stay” by Zedd and Alessia Cara. Obviously, this is some stiff competition, but getting that first nomination in general is a huge feat for the band. Portugal. The Man released their first record on Jan. 2006, so they’ve been at this for quite some time now!

“Feel It Still” has reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in the U.S., and made it to No. 1 on the U.S. Alternative Songs Billboard chart and U.S. Hot Rock Songs Billboard chart. It’s looking like 2018 is shaping up to continue on an awesome path for this group!

