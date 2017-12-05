Matt Lauer Is ‘Heartbroken’ Over Hurting His Kids With Sexual Harassment Scandal

Not only is Matt Lauer ashamed of his own past, but he’s embarrassed for his 3 kids too! We exclusively learned Matt hates what he’s putting them through!

Matt Lauer‘s, 59, career may be over, but that doesn’t mean he wants his most cherished relationships to end too! In fact, he’s apparently trying harder than ever to mend his broken marriage to Annette Roque, as well as heal his relationship with their three kids: Jack Matthew, 16; Romy, 14; and Thijs, 11. Understandably, the disgraced former co-host’s sexual harassment scandal has flipped his AND his family’s world upside down, and his kids are beyond hurt. As a result, Matt is in full-on damage-control mode. Click here to see pics of Matt Lauer through the years.

“Matt‘s kids already struggle with their dad’s fame, they’re not comfortable with it under normal circumstances and this obviously makes it a million times worse,” a source close to Matt told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s a huge blow for them.” Matt is apparently trying to help ease the tension as best he can. For starters, he’s reportedly focusing on spending more time with Jack, Romy, and Thijs. “He’s doing everything he can right now to minimize the damage to them, he’s heartbroken over what this might do to his kids,” our insider explained.

On top of that, Annette is also super “worried” about the kids and how they’re taking the shocking news. “She’s embarrassed, she’s hurt,” our source shared. Despite her feelings though, Annette isn’t pulling herself and the kids out of Matt’s life entirely just yet. After all, on Dec. 4, Matt was spotted driving Thijs to school in the Hamptons. And as we’ve previously told you, Matt’s supposed number-one priority is now his wife and kids — and making it up to them.

“Without work keeping him away, Matt is doing his best to be a good, present father for his kids during this challenging time,” another source told us EXCLUSIVELY earlier this week. “Matt fears his marriage with wife Annette may not survive this scandal. He knows that if there is any chance of salvaging his damaged marriage that he must do everything he can to protect not only his children, but his wife, too.” We wish Matt’s family the best during this difficult time.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Matt’s kids will ever be able to forgive him?