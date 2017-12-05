Matt Lauer: Will He Ever Have A Career In TV Again? — Image Expert Explains

Can Matt Lauer come back from his sexual misconduct scandal and appear on TV again? An image expert discusses the future of Matt’s career in this EXCLUSIVE interview.

Matt Lauer, 59, was immediately pulled from the Today show on November 29 with minutes to air, after NBC higher ups learned that he allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct for years at the network. His 20-year career was ruined in an instant due to his alleged actions, much to the shock of his coworkers, and the loyal fans who watched him every morning on TV. It doesn’t look like Matt will come back to Today anytime soon, but is there any hope for him to appear on TV ever again? Not likely, says an image expert who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“While Americans love second acts, the charges are so lurid and graphic that there is no return,” CEO and founder of Strategic Vision PR Group, David Johnson, told us EXCLUSIVELY. “These charges went against Matt Lauer’s whole image and brand which is what makes this an even greater crisis for him. His career as he knew it is over.” That’s rough. But it’s par for the course when he’s accused of something so horrible. Allegations against Matt include reportedly exposing himself to female colleagues, and even allegedly pressing a secret button under his desk to lock his office door so nobody could interrupt him while allegedly doing so.

But is there anything, anything at all he could do to win back the public’s trust and return to television after the dust settles? “The best thing he could do is remain silent, seek some kind of therapy, after which give an exclusive interview admitting what he did wrong, what he learned, and asking for forgiveness,” David said. We’ll see what happens next.

