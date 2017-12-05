Liam Hemsworth Supports Miley Cyrus At ‘The Voice’ But Makes Sure She Has The Spotlight

Aww! Liam Hemsworth visited Miley Cyrus on the set of ‘The Voice’ last week, but he stayed hidden in the shadows so she could have the spotlight. Isn’t that so adorable?!

Miley Cyrus may have an amazing team on The Voice this season — Brooke Simpson and Ashland Craft both praised her during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com — but she also has an amazing boyfriend. When we asked the girls if their coach, Miley, ever brought Liam Hemsworth to set with her, Brooke admitted, “He was on set last week!” But Ashland added that they “didn’t talk to him” because “he was trying to hide from people. It was during the show. He was trying to make sure no one saw him.” So basically, he was trying to make sure he didn’t steal Miley’s thunder. “It was so cute! They’re so real!” Ashland gushed.

And Ashland may have a point. Miley and Liam are so real that we recently learned their families are pressuring them to get pregnant. As you may recall, Miley shared a photo of herself the night before Thanksgiving and fans thought they saw a baby bump, but Miley later confirmed it was just a result of all the food she had eaten. “Miley‘s tofu baby joke over the holiday got everyone in the family talking about Miley and Liam having a baby together, and the overwhelming response has been positive,” a source previously told us EXCLUSIVELY.

“Everyone in the family is dying for Miley and Liam to make beautiful babies together ASAP… Miley‘s mom Tish would love nothing more this holiday season than to become a grandmother. Miley‘s dad would also love it if Miley were pregnant, too. He loves babies and thinks Miley and Liam would make amazingly talented babies. Tish thinks their baby would be gorgeous and that they would both be fabulous parents,” our source added.

Wouldn’t it be great if Miley and Liam had a baby together? We’d love it! But we’d also be just as happy to hear about Liam visiting the set of The Voice again.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Liam Hemsworth letting Miley have the spotlight? Tell us below!