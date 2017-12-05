Did Kenya Moore Get Fired From ‘RHOA’? Kim Zolciak Claims She’s ‘Unemployed’

It looks like there may be trouble in Atlanta, as Kim Zolciak just suggested someone may have gotten fired from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’. Could it be her enemy, Kenya Moore?

It’s no secret that Kim Zolciak dislikes Kenya Moore, as evidenced by their recent spat on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, so when she took to Twitter to suggest someone had been fired from the Bravo reality series, we freaked! Did Kenya get fired? Is Kim making a mockery of it? We have so many questions! “Poof! # LostYourPeach ,” Kim wrote in a mysterious tweet posted on Dec. 5. Obviously, peaches are what the ladies hold in the title sequence, at the start of each episode of RHOA. So Kim is clearly hinting at the fact that someone may have lost their place in the cast.

When some fans thought maybe she may had been talking about herself and her own show — Tardy For The Party getting canceled — Kim was quick to dismiss that rumor. “Sweetie I hold a 🍑 for my OWN show 6 seasons 💋.” One fan even stepped in to defend her, saying, “#DontBeTardy had the most viewers on @bravo a few weeks ago. Plus she isn’t a regular on #RHOA. (No Peach) She’s paid big $$$ to quest.”

Then, when fans started arguing over who makes more money, Kim tweeted this, “My hubby made more in one year then she has made in her lifetime! #ShesUnemployed hope she can live off her savings 💋 don’t come for my hubby or kids @WendyWilliams didn’t talk to her about anything else cause their isn’t anything to talk about but ME 💋💋.” So it looks like Kim was talking about Kenya, but thus far, Bravo hasn’t confirmed or denied the alleged firing.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Bravo for comment, but we didn’t receive an immediate response.

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Kenya Moore got fired from RHOA? Tell us how you feel below!