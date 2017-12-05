Justin Bieber Blushes & Smiles Coyly When Asked About Proposing To Selena Gomez

This is so pure! Justin Bieber was asked if he was going to propose to Selena Gomez and he could not stop smiling! Check out the sweet clip!

Another day, another adorable Jelena moment. Justin Bieber, 23, was caught on camera blushing HARD when The Hollywood Fix asked him if he had plans to propose to Selena Gomez, 25. While the “Love Yourself” singer didn’t comment, he did smile from ear to ear. Honestly, this cute clip could make even the biggest Jelena naysayer ship it. Even though marriage probably wasn’t on JBieb’s mind before this, his sweet reaction was more than enough to satisfy fans of the couple (at least, for now). You can watch the endearing clip here!

Justin was leaving lunch on Dec. 4 with Mohamed Hadid, 69, when he was asked about the proposal at Il Pastaio In Beverly Hills. Mohamed is the father of Gigi, 22, and Bella Hadid, 21. It’s actually pretty interesting that the “Sorry” singer was spending time with Bella’s dad considering the messy love triangle (square? rectangle? octagon?) between the pair, Selena and The Weeknd, 27. Justin and Selena were originally together, as were Bella and The Weeknd, but then after their initial breakups, Sel got together with The Weeknd. They then ended their 10-month relationship in October and subsequently reunited with their previous partners. But who knows, maybe Justin and Bella have a solid relationship based on their shared experiences of their exes dating each other, splitting up, and getting back with them. Actually, we could get behind that friendship…

This sweet moment is one of the only Jelena moments we’ve seen in the past few days. The “Wolves” singer has been in London for various promotional events, and Justin’s been in L.A., so there haven’t been a ton of warm hugs or ice rink kisses to keep up with. But it doesn’t seem like the distance is causing any issues for the on-again couple. As we’ve previously reported, they’ve been keeping in touch through texting and FaceTime. Hopefully these two will be together again soon, but until then we’ll keep watching Justin blush over his relationship!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Justin’s reaction?