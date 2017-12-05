John Mayer Rushed To New Orleans Hospital For Emergency Surgery — Is He OK?

John Mayer was rushed to a New Orleans medical center on Tuesday morning, amidst his tour with the Dead & Company. The singer is currently in emergency surgery. Get the shocking details.

John Mayer, 40, is currently in surgery to remove his appendix at a New Orleans hospital, a rep for the singer told TMZ. On Tuesday morning , December 5, the singer was abruptly rushed into into an emergency appendectomy, however, no other details about his condition have been released at this time. The show Mayer was set to play tonight in New Orleans has been postponed. Dead & Company took to Twitter to confirm the news of his appendectomy, and to give an update on his future performance. As for original ticket holders? — The site has learned that original tickets will be honored at the postponed date. If fans would like a refund, they can return to point of purchase.

Early this morning, Tuesday, December 5th, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed. — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) December 5, 2017

This story is still developing…

