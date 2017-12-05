Jeremy Meeks’ Ex Melissa Vehemently Accuses His Girlfriend Chloe Green Of ‘Slut-Shaming’ Her

Jeremy Meeks and his girlfriend Chloe Green were put on blast by his estranged wife Melissa Meeks. Read her startling allegations she made in court documents here!

Well, this is one divorce that is far from amicable. Jeremy Meeks, 33, and his estranged wife Melissa Meeks, 38, have been going at it in court for some time, but now Melissa is criticizing his girlfriend, billionaire heiress Chloe Green, 26, in new court documents in which Melissa asks for child support. Not only does she accuse Jeremy of allegedly failing to pay for his kid while she’s going broke, Melissa also alleges in the documents recently filed that Chloe slut-shamed her. Melissa writes, “Shame on Ms. Green for attempting to slut shame me.” However, at no other point does she mention how Chloe allegedly slut-shamed her.

We reported earlier how Jeremy slammed Melissa in court documents that he filed for televising a vaginal surgery. Now, Melissa is firing back at Jeremy in her own docs, arguing that he’s being a hypocrite, TMZ reports. “Jeremy struts around on a catwalk in his underwear and that’s ok for our son to see, but my attempts to help shape my public image are wrong?? I would not even have a public image if not for Jeremy’s tabloid adventures.” Melissa says, “I am shocked that Jeremy and his attorney attempt to slut shame me as they do.”

Despite the fact that Jeremy and Melissa’s lawyers were trying to work out a settlement together, it seems their two clients aren’t ever going to be on good terms. Meanwhile, Jeremy and Chloe seem to be more in love than ever — despite a creepy picture that surface of Jeremy kissing Chloe with his eyes open. Check out all of Jeremy and Melissa’s contentious court documents here.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jeremy and Melissa’s divorce proceedings will ever be settled, and do you think both parties will be content with the outcome? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.