How To Find The Perfect Concealer — Celeb Makeup Artist Gives Tips

Late nights, long work hours, holiday parties — we’re already tired and December has just begun! Look less tired and more bright eyed with these tips from an expert below!

Choosing a foundation and concealer can seem like a challenge, but it can be painless and quick! Celebrity makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor is teaching you what to do! “Concealer should generally be one shade lighter than your foundation,” he says. “Lighter than that, and it won’t have enough peachy or pink undertones to color correct dark circles. Too dark and you’ll still look tired. When shopping at a drugstore, keep in mind that concealers usually turn lighter on skin that they appear in the tube, so the good news is that if you hold the tube up to your face and it looks like you, you’ll probably get the right color.”

Yes, you CAN buy a great foundation at the drugstore! “I really like the COVERGIRL concealer crayons.” If you want a more high-end product, Andrew says: “I like RMS Beauty, and I like the Bobbi Brown Correctors.” As far as his application tips, he told us EXCLUSIVELY, “The most important place to put concealer is in the inner corner of the eyes and just below where skin tends to look grey or deeper shades of brown. Press and pat the concealer in place with your finger so it layers over the darkness. If you use too much, use a makeup sponge to lightly press the excess in.”



