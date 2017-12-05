Matt Lauer: Did He Allegedly Derail Josh Elliott & Billy Bush’s Careers To Prevent Possible Successor?

Matt Lauer allegedly ‘killed’ his male colleagues’ chances of replacing him one day on ‘Today’, according to a new report. We have the shocking allegations here.

Matt Lauer, 59, allegedly suffered from intense jealousy when it came to fellow male hosts at NBC, according to a new report from Page Six, to the point that he allegedly “killed off, in their infancy, every man who could succeed him at the time that he was ready to hang it up.” According to the source who spoke to Page Six, there’s now “nobody to take his place” after he was fired from the Today show for alleged sexual harassment, “and now NBC is paying the price.” Lauer’s accused of derailing the careers of potential replacements, including David Gregory, Josh Elliott, and Billy Bush. Yes, Bush was axed from NBC after the infamous Access Hollywood tape with now-president Donald Trump was released, but Lauer allegedly already wanted him gone before that, according to the site. It’s unclear what Lauer allegedly did to “kill off” these potential successors. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Matt Lauer’s rep for comment on this story.

The male frontrunner for Lauer’s Today show seat is allegedly Weekend Today host Craig Melvin. While many believe that Megyn Kelly, NBC’s prized new daytime hire, could succeed Lauer, that’s apparently not in the cards. Kelly’s new talk show, Megyn Kelly Today, reportedly has terrible ratings. In the meantime, it’s expected that Hoda Kotb will continue to fill in for Lauer alongside cohost Savannah Guthrie until a replacement is picked.

As for Lauer, image expert David Johnson, the CEO and founder of Strategic Vision PR Group, told us that we likely won’t see a comeback from the ousted Today host anytime soon. “These charges went against Matt Lauer’s whole image and brand which is what makes this an even greater crisis for him. His career as he knew it is over,” Johnson told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by these new allegations against Matt Lauer? Let us know.