Kim & Kanye, Mila & Ashton & 15 More A-List Couples Who Are Still Together & Madly In Love

Sparks are flying! Several of the biggest stars in the world have found their perfect match, like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. We’ve rounded up all the hottest celeb couples who are still going strong!

Even though celebrity couples have a reputation for not lasting the test of time, several of the hottest pairs in Hollywood are proving that stereotype wrong. Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, tied the knot in May 2014 and they’re happier than ever, now preparing to welcome their third child into the world. It’s obvious their chemistry is off the charts and they’re not the only A-list pair getting flooded with #relationshipgoals comments. Mila Kunis, 34, and Ashton Kutcher, 39, are also madly in love. The actor sweetly gazed at his loving wife on the red carpet at the Breakthrough Prize Awards on December 3. Not to mention, he was her first kiss back in the day! See pics of celeb couples going strong, right here.

Beyonce, 36, and her beau JAY-Z, 48, also defied the odds and the proud parents are head over heels about each other, especially after welcoming twins on June 13. Even though they endured tough times in the past and he opened up about his infidelity, the superstars managed to work through their differences while treating fans to some incredible new and vulnerable music along the way. (We’re still listening to Lemonade). Of course, Chrissy Teigen, 32, and John Legend, 38, made the list because they continually show us the meaning of unconditional love. The model is currently pregnant with their second child and she just showed off her growing baby bump!

And do you think we forgot about Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani? No way! The dynamic duo found love while serving as judges on The Voice and they seem to fall harder for each other by the second. Blake even gushed over his rocker girlfriend, 48, and revealed he felt “honored” to have collaborated with her on her sugary sweet album You Make It Feel Like Christmas. Speaking of musical pairs: Ariana Grande, 24, and Mac Miller, 25, are one of the cutest celeb couples ever. Fans constantly swoon over their sweet romance, especially when they share adorable pics from their epic date nights. We knew something was up after seeing their connection on “The Way.”

Gigi Hadid, 22, and Zayn Malik, 24, are each other’s biggest fans and supporters. As if we needed another reason to love this genetically blessed pair! The two became Instagram official in late 2015 and their bond has only strengthened since then. Khloe Kardashian, 33, also found her perfect match in Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, 26, and they are reportedly expecting their first bundle of joy next year. Sometimes it takes a break to find out that the heart wants what it wants, especially for Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, who just rekindled their romance. Click through our gallery above to see all of the celeb couples still going strong!

HollywoodLifers, which A-list couple is your favorite? Tell us, below!