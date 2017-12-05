Beyonce & JAY-Z Celebrate His 48th B-Day In NYC After He Confirms He Cheated

JAY-Z and Beyonce had a sexy date night just days after he came clean in an interview about his cheating! They proved all is well by cheekily recreating the infamous elevator drama.

Things are clearly peachy between Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, despite his recent explosive interview with the New York Times. The power couple looked incredible as they posed in an elevator at the Angelika Film Center & Cafe in New York City on his birthday Dec. 4, giving everyone a good laugh as they recreated that now-infamous 2014 ride with Solange! “Hurry up, come and get it,” JAY says in a video via TMZ, inviting photogs to capture the moment. Too good.

Bey looked incredible as always in a yellow patterned Versace dress, cat-eye sunglasses and black stilettos. A purple snakeskin purse completed her fab ensemble! JAY wasn’t so bad himself in a maroon suit, white sneakers and gold chain. See more recent photos of Beyonce here.

Of course, it’s been three years since Solange and JAY-Z’s elevator fight at the NYC Standard Hotel was famously captured on film. JAY has since opened up about the incident, and as we can see from Bey and JAY’s new pics on his 48th birthday, it’s all water under the bridge!

ICYMI, JAY finally admitted that he cheated on his wife in a bold Nov. 29 NYT interview. Using the word “infidelity,” he explained that extensive therapy has helped him get back on track. “Every emotion is connected and it comes from somewhere. And just being aware of it. Being aware of it in everyday life puts you at such a…you’re at such an advantage,” he shared.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bey and JAY are doing better than ever? Tell us if you love these new pics!