Bayern Munich Vs. Paris Saint-Germain Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Online

Both Paris Saint-German and Bayern Munich will advance to the next stage of the Champions League, but who wins the group? These two go head-to-head at 2:30 PM ET so don’t miss it!

This is for all the marbles. Well, sort of. Paris Saint-Germain sits on top of Group B with 15 points, having gone perfect throughout the 2017-18 Champions League group stage. They’ll face second-place Bayern Munich, who will also advance to the next round with their 12 points. However, if Bayern can pull of a massive win here, is it possible the Germans could take the win away from PSG? Probably not, but that doesn’t meant this game won’t be fun to watch.

Realistically, PSG has this wrapped up. In order to win the group, Bayern would have to hold the French side to a clean sheet while racking up four goals. Yes, not only would Der FCB have to defeat PSG – something it, Celtic and Anderlecht have failed to do during this group stage – but they would have to score four-times the number of goals anyone has scored on PSG during group play. The only goal PSG has conceded was in a 7-1 bloodbath of Celtic on Nov. 22. Yeah, so the chances of PSG losing this are slim.

Though, are PSG’s happy days numbered? Giorgio Chiellini, 33, thinks that Dani Alves, will not rock Les Parisiens’ colors for long. “I think he will leave Paris Saint-Germain too,” he told Goal.com, bringing up how Dani spent a single season with Juventus before moving on, “because he always needs new challenges. There is a lot of respect here for him, as he left good memories.” Perhaps Giorgio will change his tune if PSG ends up eliminating Juve from the Champions League. That certainly would eliminate any “good memories,” right?

