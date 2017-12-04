LiAngelo Ball: 5 Things To Know About UCLA Player Arrested For Shoplifting & Pulled From Team

LaVar Ball has pulled his son LiAngelo from UCLA after their basketball team suspended him following his shoplifting arrest. We’ve got five things to know LiAngelo.

So much for LaVar Ball‘s master plan of his three sons attending UCLA for a season then ascending into the NBA, specifically to the LA Lakers. While it worked for oldest son Lonzo, 20, his middle son LiAngelo, 19, sabotaged his NCAA career when he was arrested for shoplifting from three different luxury goods stores in Shanghai, China. The freshman and two other teammates have since been suspended indefinitely by the Bruins and now LaVar has pulled his son out of UCLA and is “exploring other options.” We’ve got five things to know about LiAngelo.

1. LiAngelo, along with Lonzo and younger brother LaMelo, 13, all committed to UCLA while still in junior high and high school.

He and his brothers are part of LaVar’s plan to have them all play one season for the Bruins then go pro. Since he’s been suspended indefinitely for his freshman year, his dad told ESPN on Dec. 4 that, “We are exploring other options with Gelo. He’s out of there” referring to UCLA.

2. LiAngelo only played one game as a Bruin.

He scored 11 points in 16 minutes of play in an exhibition game against his dad’s alma mater Cal State Los Angeles. He never got to play an official regular season game with the team as their Pac-12 season opener was against Georgia Tech on Nov. 11 in Shanghai. He was arrested for shoplifting on Nov. 7 and suspended by the team indefinitely

3. LiAngelo is going to start training for the June 2018 NBA draft and skip collegiate hoops altogether

After LaVar announced he pulled LiAngelo from UCLA, he told ESPN that “I’m going to make him way better for the draft that UCLA ever could have.” His son will now train privately and enter the NBA draft without showing off any college level playing skills. See pics of LiAngelo, here

4. LiAngelo issued an apology for his actions, even though LaVar claimed his shoplifting was no big deal.

“I’m sorry for stealing from the stores in China,” he said upon returning. “I didn’t exercise my best judgment and I was wrong for that. I apologize to my family, my coaches, my teammates and UCLA for letting you down.” He also thanked President Donald Trump, 71, who claimed he interceded with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, 64, for their release to come back to the states. LaVar then sparked a Twitter feud with the prez after he claimed the tycoon had nothing to do with the release and was falsely taking credit.

5. LiAngelo has been viewed by scouts as the weakest basketball player of the three Ball brothers.

Not getting to showcase his skills in the NCAA could hurt LiAngelo, as his brothers are considered stronger players. He really could have used the chance to show off what he’s got. Lonzo helped lead the Bruins to a 16-1 season in 2017, making him the second pick in the NBA draft. The youngest Ball brother LaMelo is a rated a five-star recruit while LiAngelo was only three stars. Melo verbally committed to UCLA at the tender age of 13. Wow! Wonder if that will change now that his dad is pissed at the school.

