Addison Agen: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Voice’s 16-Year-Old Frontrunner

Addison Agen is one to watch this season on ‘The Voice.’ The 16-year-old continues to blow us away week after week. Here are 5 key things you need to know about this talented singer!

1. Addison Agen was cut by Miley Cyrus, but Adam Levine saved her from elimination. When Addison, 16, auditioned for The Voice season 13, she sang a gorgeous rendition of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” She ended up on Miley Cyrus’s team, but the “Malibu” singer cut her. Thankfully, that was not the end of Addison’s journey. She was stolen by Adam Levine!

2. Addison’s The Voice journey featured a major first for her! The Fort Wayne, Indiana native had never been on a plane before flying out to audition for The Voice. The singer has experienced a number of life-changing moments since her audition. She’s now a top 10 finalist and vying to become the season 13 winner! It’s hard to believe she’s just 16!

3. Addison loves to give back. Addison’s mom works as a musical therapist at nursing homes, and Addison loves to perform for the residents. Isn’t she the sweetest?

4. Her parents are so supportive of her music dreams. Addison revealed in her The Voice bio that her father bought a record store that allowed Addison to explore all genres of music. Her father also recently built her a stage inside the shop so she could practice performing.

5. She’s got a major celebrity fan! American Horror Story star Colton Haynes is Addison’s #1 fan! “I’m just constantly blown away by @AddisonAgen on @NBCTheVoice,” he tweeted on Nov. 28. “Her voice is seriously intoxicating. I’m just waiting every wk to hear her. So excited for your future!!!”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Stay tuned to see if Addison makes the top 8!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Addison could win The Voice season 13? Let us know!