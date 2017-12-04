Weight Watchers: New Program Helps You Lose More Weight, Faster — 200 ‘Free Foods’

Weight Watchers has announced a new program called ‘Freestyle,’ which gives members more flexibility and freedom than ever, with over 200 ZERO point foods!

Weight Watchers has always been based around a “lifestyle,” rather than a diet. The whole premise has been that ANY food can be eaten, as long as your diet is balanced overall. Each food has a point value, with healthier foods being lower in points. You get a daily and weekly allowance, and track your foods to make sure you stay within your point allotment. But on December 4, Weight Watchers officially revealed their Freestyle program, which members are saying is more flexible, freeing, and a total game changer. In the past, fruits and vegetables were mostly zero point foods, but now there are over 200 foods that are zero points!

What’s changed? Now, all shellfish, fish, skinless chicken, skinless turkey, eggs, nonfat plain yogurt, beans, plus almost ALL vegetables (like corn, but not potatoes, sadly!), and fruits are zero points! Of course, along with this massive shift, point allotments are changing a bit as well. If you previously had 30 points per day, you now have 23. If you had 40, you now have 31. Up to four points per day can also be “rolled over” into your weekly bank to save them for special occasions or nights out. Previously, members have lost 0.5 to 2 pounds per week, and with Freestyle, those numbers are now higher — a minimum average of 0.75 pounds per week. Members in a trial lost an average of 7.9 percent of their weight after six months!

Here are some of the biggest changes:

Turkey breast, skinless, cooked – was 1 SP for 3 oz (now 0)

3 eggs – was 6 SP (now 0)

3 oz. Salmon, cooked – was 4 SP (now 0)

3 oz. Calamari, grilled – was 2 SP (now 0)

Corn on the cob — was 3 SP (now 0)

Black beans — 1/2 cup was 3 SP (now 0)

Nonfat plain yogurt — was between 2 and 4 points (now 0)

“It’s much harder to eat six chicken breasts than six cookies,” is what the website says regarding this change in “free foods.” The program is shifting to allow you to eat more of these “zero point” foods — since they have no value, it’s not necessary to track or count them unless you want to. Weight Watchers gave me a free membership, and I’ve lost 18 pounds since January (drinking wine and eating pasta). I truly think this new program will make it easier than ever!

