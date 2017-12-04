Tiny ‘Crying On T.I.’s Shoulder’ After Bodyguard’s Tragic Death: He Gives Her ‘Strength’

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris is mourning the death of her beloved security guard, ‘Big Rio,’ who passed on Dec. 2. She’s ‘leaning on’ her estranged husband T.I. during this sad time.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, lost one of her security guards, Big Rio this weekend. While it’s unclear how the bodyguard died, his recent passing has certainly devastated Tiny. She announced the loss on Instagram, and it seems she’s been relying on those close to her to cope with this tragic news — namely, her estranged husband T.I., 37.

“Tiny has been shattered by the loss of her bodyguard and she has been leaning on T.I. for strength during the sad time,” a source close to Tiny told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tiny has been trying to carry on with work and her tour but has been struggling with grief at the same time. She has been crying on T.I.’s shoulder and is grateful for his love during tough times like these.”

The rapper has apparently played a large role in Tiny’s grieving process. “Thanks to T.I.’s love, support and daily communication, Tiny has been able to persevere,” the source added. “She gains strength from his love and has been able to continue with her tour despite being rocked by the loss of her dear friend and protector.”

Losing Big Rio has been heartbreaking for Tiny. “We lost one of my favorite security guards last night,” Tiny wrote in an Instagram post about her deceased bodyguard. “He was definitely more like family to me! Used to look forward to going home to talk to @jusbigrio The house want be the same without him!! We will truly miss Big Rio!!” T.I. liked the image honoring the bodyguard, so it seems he’s been trying to support Tiny during this grieving process. It’s unclear whether Big Rio was Tiny’s personal security guard, working for the Harris family, or if he protected girl group Xscape. Her bandmates, Kandi Burruss, 41, Tamika Scott, 42, and LaTocha Scott, 44, have yet to comment on the bodyguard’s recent passing.

Our thoughts are with Big Rio’s family and friends during this difficult time.

