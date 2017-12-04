‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Top 10 Hit The Stage As Double Elimination Looms

Ten are left, and with two going home on Dec. 5, the competition is stiffer than ever on the Dec. 4 episode of ‘The Voice.’ Follow along with everything that goes down here!

The first artist to take the stage is Davon Fleming from Team Jennifer Hudson. This week, he sings another super powerful song from a female artist with a big voice — “Hurt” by Christina Aguilera. As always, Davon nails every note and has the crowd going wild. His rendition moves Jennifer so much, that she seems on the verge of tears, and takes her shoe off long before the performance ends to prove how much she loves it. Up next, Adam Cunningham from Adam Levine’s team performs “Maybe It Was Memphis.” After two weeks in the bottom two, Adam has a lot to prove, and he gives it his all with a great, classic country performance.

Team Jennifer’s Noah Mac is up next with a rendition of “Ordinary World.” The stripped-down performance is a first for Noah on the show, putting his voice front and center flawlessly. He also shows off his piano skills onstage, and it’s a gorgeous performance. Next up is Jennifer’s third and final artist, Shi’Ann Jones. The teenager sings “Diamonds” by Rihanna, once again showcasing her powerful vocals. “You have been, far and away, the most improved player here,” Adam gushes. “I love watching you grow and progress and evolve.

Coach Blake Shelton takes the stage himself next, and he’s joined by girlfriend Gwen Stefani for a romantic Christmas performance. Too cute! Blake’s artist, Chloe Kohanski, is the next performer, and after landing at No. 1 on the iTunes charts last week, Chloe’s aiming to keep her place at the top of the pack with a rendition of “Call Me” by Blondie. It’s another perfect classic rock song for Chloe, and she completely blows everyone away.

