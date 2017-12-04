NJ Teacher, 28, Charged For Allegedly Having Sex With Her 16-Year-Old Student In Park

A NJ high school teacher has been charged with having sex with one of her teen students after allegedly sexting him on Snapchat. We have more details here.

Alyssia Marie Reddy, 28, is charged with institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, and corruption of a minor for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old student in a park in Pennsylvania this past spring. Reddy, an English teacher at a private school in Pennington, New Jersey, allegedly gave the student (name withheld) her cell phone number and then added him on Snapchat in December 2016. She reportedly started sending him explicit messages, including one, according to the student, in February 2017 that allegedly said “I want your hands on me,” according to NBC10.

About three weeks after receiving the message, Reddy allegedly picked the student up from a friend’s house in nearby Solebury, Pennsylvania and drove him to a park. There, she allegedly had sex with him, according to the police report. While the allegedly incident occurred in February, police didn’t receive a report until November 20. Pennington School, the day and boarding school where the victim was a student, and Reddy taught, said in a statement to parents that they reported the case after being made aware of it. It’s unclear if the teen lives at the school, or is a day student.

Reddy left the school and moved to Maryland, according to a Baltimore TV station ABC2, where she started teaching at an all-girls school — and was fired. She was arrested in Baltimore by the Baltimore County Fugitive Task Force on December 1. She is currently jailed in Baltimore City, were she awaits extradition to Pennsylvania. It’s unclear when she will appear in court.

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

