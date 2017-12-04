‘RelationShep’ Premiere Recap: Shep Travels The Country To Find His Soulmate

‘Southern Charm’ bachelor Shep Rose is ready find lasting love! In the series premiere of ‘RelationShep,’ he begins his journey to find the love of a good woman. Here’s your full recap!

If you’ve watched Southern Charm over the past 4 seasons, you’ve come to love Shep Rose. He’s the most lovable guy and always the life of the party. But he’s ready to take the steps to leaving his bachelorhood behind, and that’s where RelationShep begins. Across the country, Shep’s friends will play matchmaker. He’ll invite a few of the lucky ladies back Charleston, where they’ll be living in the same house.

Shep’s not just looking for any girl. “I want the girl who’s worldly, knowledgable, someone who jives well with both my mom and my dad,” he says. However, his BFF Cameran Eubanks notes that Shep needs to be able to be “vulnerable” with his feelings in order to form a truly lasting relationship. As we all know, being vulnerable isn’t easy, but Shep’s up for the challenge. If he falls out of line, his producer/friend Sarah will keep him straight.

Shep heads to Los Angeles first and goes out with a 27-year-old dog groomer/actor named Peyton. She’s from the South, so that’s definitely a plus for Shep. They’ve also got a similar sense of humor. Shep hits it off with Peyton and invites her back to Charleston! His next date doesn’t go so well. While Shep is psyched about attending a Shakespeare party, his date is not. Liz, 24, is a film marketing manager and is not up to speed on all things concerning the Bard. Even though there’s a live performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Liz is not impressed. Shep knows Liz is “not the best match.”

His Southern Charm co-star and good friend Landon Clements sets him up with two other gals. First up is Adrhrucia, 33, a media consultant. They go out for wine and appetizers, but their date just never goes anywhere. Shep ends up inviting Landon to hang out with them, and that pretty much kills what’s left of the date. Landon’s next date for Shep goes remarkably better. Shep really likes Jessy, 31, a stylist. While he doesn’t invite her back to Charleston, he does get her number. Before he leaves LA, Shep also hangs out with a model named Carly, 27. She’s not a fan of Shakespeare and beat someone up in the 5th grade. Needless to say, it doesn’t work out.

Shep travels to Dallas and drives out to a ranch. He meets a beautiful girl named Kylie, 22. They have a really fun day out riding horses and dancing. Shep’s a little hesitant about Kylie just because she’s so young, but he decides to take a chance. He invites her to Charleston, and they end up having a little makeout session! It’s safe to say Shep’s journey is going really well!

RelationShep just proves how charming Shep is and always has been. You have to give the guy kudos for being so open about wanting to find love. This spinoff has it all — fun, laughs, love, and Shep! I totally *ship* RelationShep!

