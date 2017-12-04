Selena Gomez Admits To Wanting ‘Alone Time’: Is She Having Issues With Justin Bieber?

Is Selena Gomez ok? The ‘Wolves’ singer looked upset in an Instagram story that said she needed ‘alone time.’ Is she sad about how things are going with Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez, 25, has been living her best life lately. From being named Billboard‘s Woman of the Year to her blonde makeover to her sweet reunion with Justin Bieber, 23, she’s proven that she’s doing things on her own terms — and it’s working. But even the “Wolves” singer needs a break sometimes. She recently posted a video on her Instagram story that shows herself frowning. “I need some alone time,” she captioned the short clip. Is she alright?

There are a million reasons why the “Wolves” singer would need some space. Maybe her busy schedule tired her out (over the past couple of weeks she attended Billboard‘s Women In Music event, spoke at the Lupus Research Alliance Annual Gala, and performed at the 2017 American Music Awards). Or, possibly, something’s going on in her personal life that she wants to distance herself from momentarily. Could she be sad about how things are going with Justin?

While there’s nothing beyond this video that would suggest she’s having issues with the “Love Yourself” singer, her whirlwind romance with him might be happening so fast that the 13 Reasons Why producer could feel she needs to take some time for herself. Considering how their romance was rekindled very shortly after her breakup with The Weeknd, 27, it’s understandable if she’s feeling like she hasn’t had time to catch her breath. From sweet date night hugs to an ice rink kiss, the on-again couple have barely had any time apart since rekindling their romance in October (minus their separate Thanksgiving celebrations). So even if it doesn’t seem like they’re having any issues, it could be time to put a pause on the hang outs to focus a bit on themselves. You can watch Selena’s video and decipher it for yourself, below.

But before we start panicking that Jelena is falling off track, keep in mind that wanting space isn’t totally out of the ordinary for the “Bad Liar” singer. She recently opened up about how she enjoys bouts of solitary. “I like feeling removed, and I wanted a place where I could be alone,” she told Billboard about her secluded Calabasas home. We can’t say for sure why Selena wants to by herself right now, but we hope she gets the alone time she needs. No matter what the reason, everyone’s entitled to taking some time to re-energize, including Selena.

