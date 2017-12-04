Selena Gomez Stuns In 5 Gorgeous Outfits In 1 Day In London

London calling! Selena Gomez looked glowing and gorgeous in a whopping five different outfits for one day of press in London on December 4. See her looks below!

Maybe Selena Gomez, 25, is trying to take over the title of most outfits in a day from Blake Lively? Blake famously rocked seven STUNNING outfits in one day in October and Selena is well on her way of beating that record! Selena first stepped out in London on December 4 in a long, navy floral dress. She accessorized with retro red heels, red lips, and her new blonde hair tousled and in textured waves. Later, she switched into a blue mini dress that was tight and off-the-shoulder with puffy sleeves. She paired that with adorable bow flats. Love the casual comfort factor, there!

Then, she switched into a black midi dress, layered over a white, long sleeve shirt. She wore black heels and tortoise sunglasses as she posed and took pictures with fans outside of her media appearances. Next, she wore a sheer black dress with black, knee-high boots. She was also spotted in a black skirt and black turtleneck, which was see-through! She layered a plaid coat over that cool look. Each look was quite different and unique. But they were all a little vintage and retro-inspired, especially with those cat eye glasses and her red lips! We loved seeing her many outfit changes while she is doing press! Scroll through the gallery and let us know which outfit was your favorite look on Selena Gomez in London!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Selena Gomez’s London outfits?