Selena Gomez: Covered Up In White For British Fashion Awards — Love Or Loathe?

Selena Gomez wowed in white at the British Fashion Awards, but was very conservative in her fashion choice.

Selena Gomez, 25, looked like a goth princess with dark makeup juxtaposed with a white satin gown at The British Fashion Awards on December 4. Held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England, Selena’s fashion look was very Victorian-inspired. Her dress was buttoned up high on her neck, and exposed almost no skin whatsoever. The dress had lace accents and crystals on the bodice. She paired the long dress with white, lace-up boots. This is the SIXTH look that Selena has worn on December 4 — she rocked a variety of long and short dresses earlier in the day while doing press.

At the Fashion Awards, her hair was in a deep side part and had the “wet look.” It was very undone and glam, by hairstylist Marissa Marino. We love her new blonde hair — she debuted the look just before Thanksgiving at the American Music Awards and it’s really growing on us! Her makeup was definitely on the dark side — maroon shaded eyes, dark lashes, and a brick-colored lipstick. Her makeup was done by Hung Vanngo. She rocked a dark blue mani on her fingertips. From head to toe, this is definitely a darker side of Selena!

Massive stars like Rita Ora, Zendaya, Pink, Ashley Graham, Kaia Gerber, and many more were also at the British Fashion Awards!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Selena Gomez's British Fashion Awards dress? Or was it too conservative for your taste?

