Rosalie Avila: CA Teen, 13, Tragically Hangs Herself After Relentless Bullying At School

Freddie and Charlene Avila are mourning the tragic, sudden death of their 13-year-old daughter, Rosalie Avila. The young California teen was taken off life support on Dec. 1 after taking her own life following years of heartless bullying by her middle-school peers, according to NBC News. After being called ‘ugly’ among constant other put-downs, Rosalie couldn’t take it any longer, and hanged herself in her bedroom on Nov. 28. “I woke up and there was screaming,” father Freddie said, remembering the moment he discovered what his daughter had done. “I had to find my daughter…in her room… That’s a vision you never want to see from your daughter.”

The child was immediately rushed to Loma Linda Children’s Hospital in extremely critical condition. She was eventually taken off life support just days later. “I remember a couple nights she’d come home, telling me that the kids are calling her names about her teeth. I go, ‘You have braces, honey, don’t worry. The braces are going to come off,’ and she said, ‘Yeah, but my teeth are straight and they’re still making fun of me,'” Freddie recalled. Freddie and Charlene also revealed that Rosalie would “often” cut her wrists. They had put her in counseling to try and help matters.

“She kept a journal or a diary of the people who hurt her and people that called her ugly and just putting her down,” Charlene shared. “We had her in counseling, but I really feel like social media is such a big thing on kids. I think kids don’t have the maturity to handle it.” Charlene and Freddie are still trying to come to terms with what happened to their precious daughter, and they admit they “don’t know” what ultimately went wrong.

Rosalie Avila's parents said their 13-year-old daughter committed suicide after relentless bullying by her classmates. The grieving mother and father spoke out at a vigil in Riverside County. https://t.co/J3f0mBizh6 pic.twitter.com/hy9eXnwT8X — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 3, 2017

“My whole world just came crumbling down,” the tearful mom told CBS Los Angeles. “As a mom, I’m still asking myself, like, ‘What went wrong?’ I don’t know.” In her journal, the eighth-grader, who dreamed of being a lawyer one day, documented what the kids at school were doing to her, and who the at-fault kids were. In one entry she wrote, “‘They told me I was ugly today,'” her father recalled reading. “‘They were making fun of me today about my teeth.'”

Rosalie, a reportedly very considerate and kind person, even left a suicide note apologizing to her parents. “‘Sorry, Mom and Dad. I love you.’ And it said, ‘Sorry, Mom, you’re gonna find me like this,'” Freddie revealed. Freddie and Charlene have turned Rosalie’s journal over to police, and they want the school district to do something about the bullying, saying enough wasn’t done to prevent this tragedy. “I did everything I’m supposed to do as a father, and these people did not respond, because those bullies are still at the school,” Freddie said. “They’re still there, and my daughter’s gone.”

The family has set up a memorial GoFundMe page to help with costs of Rosalie’s burial. On the page, a heartbreaking message from Rosalie’s mom reads: “My daughter is a victim of bullying. She was a beautiful person inside and out. She was a great artist, very lovable & loving. Her smile would light up the whole room with her laughter. She’s very smart and always had good grades… She’s loved by so many people & by her family. She was daddy’s girl and mommy’s princess. She wanted to be a lawyer and wanted to help the world to be a better place. The world lost a treasure.”

