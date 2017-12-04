‘L&HH: NY’ Recap — Papoose Elated When Remy Ma Agrees To Start IVF

It’s the start of a new chapter! Some relationships fizzle out while other romances are reignited on the wild and emotional Dec. 4 episode of ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York.’ Remy Ma and Papoose even discuss baby making at the opening of her chic shop!

Rich Dollaz is catching up with his boy DJ Self on the epic Dec. 4 episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York, titled “Puppy Love.” Rich spills all the tea about Navarro‘s sizzling artist Anais and notes how he’s trying to be on his best behavior, but she’s sliding in his DM’s — which he couldn’t resist. He claims they met up on the low and did the dirty, which shocks the heck out of Self. “Here’s where the problem lies. Two children and a husband,” he says. “Even for Richie Dollaz, this one is pretty low,” Self says in his confessional. “I feel worse about smashing [Navarro]’s artist since I don’t know the husband,” Rich admits. So much for his days in the #creepsquad being over! Click to see more pics from L&HH:NY right here.

Lil’ Mo reaches out to Remy Ma for a much needed drink after her hubby Karl’s failed lie detector last week. “Whether something went down or not, you lied about it. I need to know if we still have a future,” Mo reveals. She’s absolutely devastated since now she’s more convinced than ever that he cheated. “You got to sit down, put on your big girl panties and handle it,” Remy says, telling her not to get lost in her emotions. “Listen to me, be more than that. I’m going to North Carolina — come.” Mo is worried about leaving, but she does want to have a change of scenery to clear her mind. “I’m doing me for a minute and not focusing on anything else,” Mo ultimately decides.

After her heated feud with Jonathan last week, Yandy wants Bianca to apologize for her behavior and to act like a professional. “The rumblings of Bianca’s behavior in these streets came to light in front of my eyes,” Yandy says, noting how she wants nothing to do with the singer anymore when it comes to her brand. “What happened the other day, that was insane, why do we have to take it there?” Bianca reveals that she had a “hard knock” life growing up and will always defend herself when conflict arises. Yandy tells her client they’ll have to part ways and advises her to think twice before acting out in the future. “I have to take care of myself regardless,” Bianca says.

RETWEET if you're ready to get it POPPIN with a NEW #LHHNY starting RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/DssXvWh86l — Love & Hip Hop (@LoveHipHopVH1) December 5, 2017

Navarro invites Rich out for a round of golf and reveals that his pops is struggling with diabetes and had a recent scare. This prompts Rich to reveal his own diagnosis which came as a major surprise to manager. “I’ve known Rich forever and I had no idea he had diabetes,” Navarro says. The two bond over the issue, but given the tense situation, Rich decides to keep his little Anais secret to himself for a bit longer. Speaking of the sexy songstress: she ends up mending fences with Jonathan after their heated altercation. Even though they had one major fight, he gushes how she’s always been the one to be there for him. “Jonathan doesn’t realize how checked out I am in my marriage,” she notes, revealing how they’re both dealing with romance woes!

Celebrate good times, come on! Today’s the day Remy’s shop Conceited opens up and she’s greeted by a sea of screaming fans. There’s a line of her adoring followers around the corner and the rapper couldn’t have been happier. Remy looked beyond fierce with her bright blue ‘do and all of her loved ones showed up, including her hubby Papoose and friend Lil’ Mo. “I’m so glad she invited me,” Mo says. “There’s a lot going on, so this is my sanity.” Remy confesses how marriage is hard work and the ladies are deep into conversation when Mo’s husband Karl walks up. Remy lets Mo and her man have some alone time and Papoose brings up the idea of IVF since “time is ticking” and she tells him to get the doctor and this “body is yours.” Too cute! The rapper is ready to start a family, but she wants her hubby to find the perfect specialist to get them started.

Jaquae opened up a shop of his own and Bianca decides to drop by to fill him in about his girlfriend Sophia Body, who she hears is being disloyal. Bianca hates to be the one to bare the bad news and while she spills the tea about Sophia’s video shoot with James R. (Mariahlynn‘s former flame), Sophia walks right up. Awkward! “So you trying to tell me is that you’re rocking with him?” Jaquae asks. “I know this is his friend and all, but this shouldn’t be topic she should be commenting on,” Sophia says in her confessional. While telling him what happened, Sophia begins her story: “Mariahlynn attacked me like the scraggly little rat she is,” and this boils Bianca’s blood, but she decides to walk away. It looks like Yandy’s remarks really got to her.

Richie is still coming to terms with his diabetes and tells his mom that he’s doing everything he can to stay proactive, but she’s still worried about him. “I don’t want to lose my son,” she says, while opening up about their loved ones who have also dealt with it before. “Seeing my family and friends deal with this terrible disease, it’s terrifying for me,” Rich says. “I don’t want to be the guy calling you [if anything bad happens],” he says while breaking down in tears. Elsewhere, we catch up with Jonathan who finally shows off his hunky bae Trent Crews and sparks are flying between them. Even though Trent is busy working, they’re trying to see each other as much as possible.

James is ready to make things right with his new love interest! “Sophia did a favor by being in my video, but now that me and Mariahlynn are done, I should do some damage control,” James says while meeting up with his co-star. “I’m not happy about the situation,” Sophia admits, noting how she wishes that he told her about his relationship. “I definitely don’t forgive you 100 percent.” He can tell she wants more than words, and needs action so he goes the extra mile to impress her. When she notices a stranger with an ADORABLE Pomeranian puppy, he offers to get it for her. Although this sounds strange, he actually set the whole thing up to offer her a gift to show how sorry he truly is. Looks like it worked since he got a kiss! To no surprise, Jaquae DOES NOT take the puppy gift too kindly and kicks her out.

