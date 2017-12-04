National Cookie Day: Where You Can Get That Free Baked Deliciousness & More Sweet Deals

It’s National Cookie Day, AKA the perfect time to start pre-gaming for the REAL holidays. Here are the best freebies and other deals that you can get today only!

National Cookie Day is today, Dec. 4, because why not? While you probably don’t need us to tell you to eat cookies twice — the picture above is worth a thousand words — we’ve gathered all of the places offering free cookies and other amazing deals today anyway. You’re welcome!

First, head to Insomnia Cookies for a free traditional cookie with any purchase. Varieties include their indulgent chocolate chunk, double chocolate chunk, white chocolate macadamia, double chocolate mint, classic with M&Ms, sugar cookies, oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodles, and peanut butter chip. Yasss.

Mrs Thinster’s and Vita Coco are bringing a tropical twist to the iconic duo of cookies and milk for National Cookie Day! Follow @VitaCoco and @mrsthinsters on Instagram and tag a friend in the comments for the change to win six bags of Mrs. Thinster’s Coconut Chip and Toasted Coconut and 3 bottles each of Vita Coco Coconutmilk Original and Vanilla! Make sure that your friend is following, too. Winners will be announced on Vita Coco and Mrs Thinster’s Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 5 PM EST.

Get a free cookie with any purchase of a scoop, sammie or milkshake at Coolhaus shops in Los Angeles!

Join the Corner Bakery eCafe and receive a free freshly baked cookie!

Get a free original chocolate chip cookie at participating stores on National Cookie Day when you stop by Great American Cookies.

Every Mrs. Fields location in the country will be giving away 400 free cookies.

Whole Foods Market is offering 50% off its cookie bar! Try the buttery rugelach or chocolate sandwich cookies.

Finally, Cinnabon is debuting its new Cookie BonBite, a bite-sized version of Cinnabon’s cinnamon roll inside a chocolate chip cookie. The treat will be available for $2.99 for a limited time, and on Dec. 4, all Cinnabon locations will be offering a free 8-ounce bottle of Fairlife milk with every BonBite purchase while supplies last.

HollywoodLifers,are you going to eat cookies today? (Of course you are.) Happy National Cookie Day!