Matt Lauer ‘Mortified’ By Sexual Harassment Scandal & Fears His Career Is Over ‘For Good’

Matt Lauer fears that his time on the air has come to an end, and he could be right. According to our sources, the disgraced TV host is overwhelmed and embarrassed by the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct that he is facing from his time at NBC. “Matt is mortified by this whole ordeal, it’s like his very worst nightmare has come true,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “What’s particularly awful is that every interview he’s conducted, every throw-away comment, or jokey interaction, is now being analyzed and scrutinized under a different light. Matt’s life has pretty much come tumbling down around his ears — his career may well be over for good, and he fears his marriage will go the same way.”

Our insider went on to add that the controversy hasn’t just decimated Matt’s career and personal life, it’s also put life on hold for him until this scandal dissipates. “Everything Matt has worked for and built up over the years is being torn away from him—he feels like he’s on quicksand and he’s being swallowed up. Right now Matt has no idea what he’s going to do to try and rebuild his life, all he can do is wait out the scandal and pray that the worst is over now.” Head here for more images of Matt and his wife Annette Roque.

As we previously reported, the former TV host’s wife and his 2 youngest children have fled their $33 million home in the Hamptons to distance themselves from the endless scrutiny. It’s believed that they are heading to the Netherlands, where she is from, to be with family.

