Matt Lauer’s Focusing On ‘Protecting’ & Spending Time With His Kids After Sexual Harassment Firing

Matt Lauer is desperately trying to keep his life from falling apart. A source close to him EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Matt is ‘trying to focus on protecting his family’ in the weeks and months to come.

Amid all the accusations of alleged sexual misconduct and his subsequent firing by NBC, Matt Lauer, 59, is making his family his number one priority. According to a source close to Matt who gave us EXCLUSIVE details about how the former Today show co-anchor is handling the scandal, this is Matt’s darkest hour. “Matt has been trying to focus on protecting his family, his wife and his kids during these, the darkest days of his life,” our source said. “The accusations against Matt have not only rocked him and his career but his marriage is also suffering now more than ever. There is so much trouble between Matt and his wife, who have been struggling with their relationship for years, that his public firing is making things only worse.” On Dec. 4, Matt was spotted driving his son Thijs, 11, to school in the Hamptons.

When it comes down to it, Matt is trying to save the vestiges of his former life. “Without work keeping him away, Matt is doing his best to be a good, present father for his kids during this challenging time,” our source added. “Matt fears his marriage with wife Annette may not survive this scandal. He knows that if there is any chance of salvaging his damaged marriage that he must do everything he can to protect not only his children, but his wife, too. Things are a mess for Matt right now, and he is just trying to keep it all together.” We reported earlier how Matt’s wife Annette Roque is reportedly waiting for all the publicity to die down before moving on from their marriage, according to a source.

Time will tell whether or not Matt’s plan to salvage his marriage will work. Another source added that Matt, who is apparently “mortified” by his scandal, already fears the worst and that “his career may be over for good.” Click here to see pics of Matt and Annette.

