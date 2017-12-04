Khloe Kardashian will stop at nothing to keep us all wondering whether or not she’s pregnant. Watch her new Snapchat video, here!

When will we finally know whether or not Khloe Kardashian, 33, is actually pregnant? The reality TV star has kept her rumored pregnancy under extremely tight wraps, and a new series of videos posted by Kourtney Kardashian, 38, to her Snapchat is yet another instance of Khloe keeping us guessing and prolonging the mystery. In one video, we see Khloe, who appears to be wearing a sports bra, holding both arms over her belly with Kourtney next to her. Um, can you kindly move your hands, Khloe? Watch the Snapchat clip below, and judge for yourself whether her arm placement is meant to cover a baby bump or not.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Khloe has gotten creative with shielding her belly. We reported earlier how Khloe previously hid her baby bump with a Birkin bag and a hoodie on Nov. 28. The ongoing debate over whether or not Khloe is expecting has left some fans angry at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for denying us all the truth of her pregnancy status, and many have taken to Twitter to air their grievances.

While Khloe has been evasive on admitting whether she’s with child, pretty soon she won’t be able to hide her baby bump one way or another. While you sift through the cryptic evidence of Khloe’s potential pregnancy, click here to see pics of Khloe trying to hide her baby bump underneath some PJs.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Dec 4, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

