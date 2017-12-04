Watch out, Rocky Balboa! Kendall Jenner works up a sweat and shows off her incredible abs in a sexy video for day four of ‘LOVE Magazine’s Advent calendar.

Is this the sexiest workout video ever? Definitely! Kendall Jenner, 22, channels her inner fighter for the fourth day of Love Magazine’s Advent calendar. In a gray sports bra and sweatpants, Kendall flaunts those enviable six-pack abs. The girl is RIPPED! Kendall gets all hot and sweaty for the video. She shows us how she gets that amazing bod of hers!

Kendall is no stranger to Love Magazine’s Advent calendar. For the 2016 edition’s Christmas Day feature, the supermodel looked super sexy in a nude underwear and a sheer bra. In 2015, she filmed a hot shower scene for the Advent calendar. Kendall definitely turns up the heat every year with Love Magazine. What will she do next year?!

The 2017 Love Magazine Advent calendar is definitely its hottest yet. Ashley Graham, 30, showed off her booty doing a sled pull on New York sidewalk. Emily Ratajkowski, 26, got all oiled up and was surrounded by pasta for her Love Advent feature. She was also wearing some very sexy lingerie! No one has ever made eating pasta look so sexy! These gorgeous gals join the ranks of other sexy models who’ve done the Advent calendar like Gigi Hadid, 22, Bella Hadid, 21, Chrissy Teigen, 32, and Kim Kardashian, 37. There are still quite a few days left on the calendar, and we can’t wait to see which sexy model struts their stuff next!

