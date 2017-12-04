Jimmy Kimmel’s Son Billy, 7 Months, Undergoes Successful Heart Surgery After Nearly Dying

Jimmy Kimmel’s son returned to the hospital for a scheduled surgery on Dec. 4. Read about the successful operation here!

Jimmy Kimmel, 50, and his son Billy, 7 months, were back in the hospital for another surgery for the 7-month-old, but don’t worry — their visit was planned, and the surgery went off without a hitch. According to a statement sent out by ABC, Jimmy’s son Billy had a scheduled and “successful” heart surgery on Dec. 4, and that “[w]hile Jimmy is with his family,” the show will have a week of guests hosts ABC calls “celebrity Samaritans.” On Dec. 4, Chris Pratt, 38, will be taking over hosting duties followed by Tracee Ellis Ross, 45, on Dec. 5, Neil Patrick Harris, 44, on Dec. 6 and Melissa McCarthy, 47, on Dec. 7. Check out the full announcement below!

On May. 1, 2017, Jimmy gave an emotional monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in which he detailed how his newborn son nearly died from a congenital heart defect called the tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia. Thankfully, the surgery performed on Billy just days after being born and the most recent follow-up surgery on Dec. 4 were both successes! The last surgery Billy will need to undergo will be when he’s much older, and it will also be non-invasive.

Check out these pics of Jimmy Kimmel throughout the years.

