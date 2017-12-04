K-pop star HyunA is red-hot in the sexy new video for her comeback hit ‘Lip & Hip,’ and fans are going totally wild over it. Watch the sensual visual here and see the entertaining reactions!

HyunA, 25, “is too hot to handle” in the new video for “Lip & Hip,” as one fan summed it up. Watch the Korean superstar show off her amazing moves — and rockin’ bod — in the visual, which dropped today, Dec. 4, above!

The video alternates between shots of HyunA dancing with her crew and chilling in a colorfully decorated bedroom. She changes into one amazing outfit after another, and the whole thing is total eye candy!

Obviously, fans are beside themselves at the sexy video. “If you look closely on the galaxy on her underwear you can see my wig floating around,” one commented. “Hyuna has done nothing but serve bops for the last 10 years so yall better go support this comeback,” another tweeted. The video has already amassed 450,000+ views in less than 24 hours, so it’s safe to say that there’s not much to worry about in that department.

HyunA also debuted the live performance of the track at the 2017 Melon Music Awards at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea on Dec. 2, as soompi reports. Check that out here.

Watch HyunA’s “Lip & Hip” video above, then check out more of the best reactions. We can’t wait to see what’s next for the songstress!

Hyuna remaining the queen of no fucks i love her ❤️💋 #Lip_N_Hip pic.twitter.com/d4ZCl83byz — Chaennie Slut (@JichuMiguri) December 4, 2017

i love lip & hip, i love the mv and most importantly i love hyuna — charlie (@jungtwleos) December 4, 2017

정말 고마워💕하루하루 행복하게 열심히할게 #아잉 #고마워#현아#시작🤤💕 A post shared by Hyun Ah (@hyunah_aa) on Dec 4, 2017 at 3:59am PST

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of HyunA’s new video? Tell us if you love it!