Hailey Baldwin Gets Soaking Wet In Bathtub Wearing Sexy Bikini For ‘Wonderland’ Cover

Hello, gorgeous! Hailey Baldwin stuns on the cover of ‘Wonderland’, wearing nothing but a bikini in the bathtub. See the epic mag cover here!

Hailey Baldwin, 21, hopped in the bathtub for a sexy swim in a new photoshoot for the Winter 17/18 issue of Wonderland Magazine, and obviously looked amazing. We’ve seen Hailey in a bikini before, obviously, but this mag cover is next level. Hailey smolders while giving her sexiest pose, balancing half in, half out of a bathtub, only wearing a high-waisted striped bikini. On second look, it actually appears that it could be a matching set of cotton undies and a bra. But that’s neither here nor there.

Perched in her bathtub full of bubbles and glitter confetti, Hailey gives the camera a sultry stare, her eyes rimmed in dark black kohl, and her lips painted burnt orange. Um, when we’re in the bath, we have eyeliner rolling down our face like Marilyn Manson and our hair’s in tatters. We wish that we could look this put-together! Again, unlike us, Hailey’s rocking full jewelry, including necklaces and diamond rings. To be honest, this is just what we assume every famous, fabulous person looks like while they’re relaxing at home.

The same day that her Wonderland cover was released (you can buy it on stands on December 10), Hailey hit up the red carpet of the British Fashion Awards in London. She was a vision in a tight, cinched LBD from TopShop, that showed off those envious pins. She paired the tube dress with sky-high heels and simple, understated hair. We’re obsessed with the look, almost as much as her Wonderland outfit! We’re excited to see what this beauty does next in her modeling career, and what she’ll wear on the next red carpet!

