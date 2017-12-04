In a classic case of blonde versus brunette, Gigi and Bella Hadid are facing off in a sexy photo shootout. Which sister ultimately ruled 2017? You be the judge.

Ding ding ding! Gather round for the sibling rivalry of the year! HollywoodLife.com is comparing the sexiest pictures of 2017, posted by Gigi Hadid, 22, and younger sister Bella Hadid, 21. There’s no question that these two supermodels had the most amazing year, packed with romance anniversaries, potentially rekindled romances, and unforgettable runway moments. But which sister ultimately won 2017 with their sizzling Instagram pictures and red carpet moments? Where do we even begin!

Let’s start with Bella, who recently made front page news for reuniting with ex-boyfriend The Weeknd. At this present time we have no idea if their late-night hangout in NYC was romantic or platonic, but sources claim the brunette bombshell is willing to give the “Starboy” crooner another chance after his split from Selena Gomez. “She never fully got over Abel,” an insider told Life & Style. “She’s willing to give things another shot and is telling friends that Abel has learned from his mistakes and that they’re meant to be together.” Another highlight for Bella was her stellar walk in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret fashion show in Shanghai, China.

Unfortunately, Gigi could not/did not attend the VS show. Rumor has it the blonde bombshell wasn’t able to get her travel Visa following a “racist” video of her copying the face of a Buddha. Twitter slammed Gigi for squinting her eyes. But enough about the lows, what about the highs? The Tommy Hilfiger muse celebrated her 2-year anniversary with Zayn Malik this year, and even posted a rare PDA moment of them kissing on social media. Both Gigi and Bella had moments of love this year, as well as a BUNCH of sexy IG pics. Choosing a winner is going to be though.

HollywoodLifers, which sister ruled 2017? Gigi or Bella? Share your thoughts below!