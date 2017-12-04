British Fashion Awards 2017 Best Dressed: Selena Gomez, Kaia Gerber, Karlie Kloss & More

It’s the British Fashion Awards, so everyone was dressed to impress on the red carpet! Stars like Selena Gomez and other beauties came to slay. See the pretty pics!

The 2017 British Fashion Awards brought together the most fabulous and glamorous from around the world in London on December 4. The glitterati came out to strut the red carpet, and celebrate the fashion industry’s most unique and wonderful talent. Needless to say, some of fashion’s most popular fashion plates were invited to the party! Only on the catwalk do you usually see models take over, but the Fashion Awards made them the center of attention. Scroll through our gallery above to see the beautiful outfits women that famous models like Hailey Baldwin, Karlie Kloss, and Kaia Gerber, and Jourdan Dunn rocked!

We’re stunned at how amazing everyone looked tonight. Kaia rocked a ruffled two-piece ensemble in chic grey-blue, showing off her toned abs and slim hips. The outfit featured a demure pencil skirt and a festive cold-shoulder top. Love it! Karlie went full glamour for the event to match her new, platinum blonde hair. The model posed fiercely in her full ballgown in crisp, apple red. She accessorized with a simple string of diamonds and let her dress do the talking!

While everyone looked positively ravishing, we can’t help but focus on Selena Gomez‘s unique choice. Love it or loathe it, Selena was a total standout. Our girl Sel wore a style similar to what her dancers rocked during her “Wolves” performance, a look that we call “hip Victorian ghost.” That’s not a dig; she looks awesome. The dress is a lacy satin gown paired with white boots. She sort of looks like she’s cosplaying, but it somehow works. See more looks from the red carpet in our gallery!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think was best dressed on the red carpet at the 2017 British Fashion Awards? Let us know!