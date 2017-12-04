Blake Lively Injures Her Hand While Filming An Action Sequence On Movie Set — Is She OK?

Blake Lively suffered a hand injury on the set of her new movie, which caused production to be halted for the time being. Read about the scary incident here!

Well, this sounds pretty serious. While on the set of The Rhythm Room, Blake Lively, 30, suffered a hand injury while an action scene was being filmed. The injury was bad enough for filming to be halted while she recovered. A spokesperson for The Rhythm Room said, “Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on ‘The Rhythm Section’ as Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand whilst filming an action sequence. Production will resume as soon as possible.” On the bright side, the movie isn’t being halted forever — so, the injury might not be too awful.

In the movie, Blake portrays the character Stephanie Patrick, a person who assumes the identity of an assassin in order to find out the true nature of her family’s mysterious death. Stephanie discovers her family’s accidental plane crash, a flight which she was supposed to be on, might have actually been planned, pushing her on a quest to get some answers. We reported earlier how Blake looked entirely unrecognizable in a new ‘do she sported on the set of The Rhythm Room. Without a doubt, her short, frizzy locks made her transformation into the role complete.

Blake had previously exacted revenge on her husband Ryan Reynolds, 41, after he cropped her out of a post about her birthday, by posting a picture on his birthday of him and Ryan Gosling, 37, with Reynolds almost completely removed from the pic. While you wish Blake a complete recovery, check out these pics of celebs, including Blake, who have rocked some sexy suits.

