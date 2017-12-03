‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Claire Holt Just Got Engaged To Andrew Joblon — See The Ring

OMG! ‘Vampire Diaries’ star Claire Holt revealed that she and her fella Andrew Joblon are getting married! Take a peek at the ring!

It looks like another one of our favorite actresses is going to walk down the aisle! Vampire Diaries actress Claire Holt, 29, just shared that she and her boyfriend Andrew Joblon are engaged! The news arrived via the TV star’s Instagram page where she shared an adorable pic of herself and Andrew sharing a kiss by the ocean! “My heart is so full,” she captioned the touching photo! Head here for loads more images of the gorgeous actress!

So what has us convinced that she is referring to marriage with this cutesy post? Wyh, that giant sparkler on her ring finger! That’s right, in the image the beautiful thespian lovingly puts her hand to Andrew’s face, showcasing her engagement ring for all the world to see! News first broke that Claire had a new guy in her life when she shared images from her and the real estate exec’s picturesque Italian getaway in July. Needless to say, she was beaming in the images! “Finally homeward bound after the best month of my life,” she captioned an image at the time. “Thanks for the memories!”

This joyous news comes merely 7 months after Claire and her then-husband Matthew Kaplan filed for divorce after a year of marriage. The Originals star and Matthew both cited “irreconcilable differences” in the proceedings. Claire clearly didn’t waste any time with Andrew but we certainly don’t blame her! When you know, you know! Congrats, you two!

My heart is so full ❤️ A post shared by Claire Holt (@claireholt) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:51am PST

HollywoodLifers, share your congratulations and well wishes for Claire and Andrew in the comments section below!