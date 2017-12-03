‘SNL’: Weekend Update Predicts Trump Out After Tax Reform Passed — GOP Doesn’t Need You

Michael Che just predicted that Donald Trump will be out soon now that Republicans have their tax reform! Here’s all the details!

Saturday Night Live‘s Michael Che, 34, just tore into President Donald Trump, 71, on the latest Weekend Update! This time, the hilarious comedian pointed out that, now that Republicans have somehow passed their nearly universally reviled tax reform bill, do they even need Trump in their corner now? “You know once they get this tax bill passed, they won’t need Trump anymore,” he explained. “I mean, they already got what they wanted. I mean… it’s not like they like you. Don’t you think it’s a little odd that they passed this bill at 2 a.m. the same night they found out Flynn was snitching on you? They know something.”

This is just the latest in what has been a seemingly endless stream of razor-sharp jabs from the show aimed at Trump’s policies and behavior since taking office. They have even waded into the troubling controversy surrounding Roy Moore, 70, which includes allegations that he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old when he was in his thirties. The cold opening for the Nov. 11 episode began with Moore (Mikey Day) sitting down with Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) to discuss how to handle the situation. Somehow, the sketch managed to wring some humor from the disturbing circumstances. Head here for loads more images from Season 43 of the hit sketch comedy show!

“This girl was 14 years old, Roy. You gotta do the right thing here,” Pence tells Moore, hinting that he’d like the aging politician to drop out of the senate race in Alabama. But Moore isn’t quite understanding what’s being asked of him. “Alright, if everyone thinks I did it, I’ll marry her,” he responds. Yikes!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this season of SNL as much as us? Let us know in the comments section below!