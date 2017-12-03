‘SNL’: Saoirse Ronan & Female Cast Sing ‘Welcome To Hell,’ To Sexual Predators

Love it! ‘Saturday Night Live’ took aim at all the men out there who’ve been outed as sexual predators in recent months with a dreamy music video! Check it out right here!

Just when we thought they couldn’t surprise us anymore, Saturday Night Live blew us away with their biting mock music calling out the Kevin Spaceys and Roy Moore‘s of the world! The clip begins with the host Saoirse Ronan, 23, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Cecily Strong lounging in a bright and colorful world. They playfully mention how crazy the last few months have been regarding sexual predators getting outed, for men at least. “And it’s like ‘dang’ is this the world now?” Aidy asks? “Here’s a little secret that every girl knows,” Saoirse adds. Cecily states: “Oh it’s been the damn world!” That’s when they break into an absolutely incredible. Check out tons more images from Season 43 of NBC’s long-running comedy show right here!

Some choice lyrics include: “Welcome to hell. Now we’re all in here. Look around, isn’t it nice. It’s a full nightmare.” So so good! If you’ve been tuning in, you know this is par for the course in a season that has risen to occasion when it comes to critiquing and parodying polarizing current events. They haven’t shied away from mocking serious news, like the investigation to determine if the Trump campaign colluded with Russia while trying to get elected in 2016.

On Nov. 18, the opening sketch took some shots at Donald Trump‘s, 71, eldest sons Don Jr. and Eric. The sketch portrayed them, played by Mikey Day and Alex Moffat, conducting a secret meeting with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (Kate McKinnon) in order to get dirt on Hillary Clinton. But the meeting was plagued with hilarious interruptions from Eric and his imbecilic shenanigans!

And let’s not forget when the Weekend Update team took a swipe at Senate Republicans’ questionable tax plan on Nov. 19. “Republicans claim the tax bill cuts taxes for everyone from billionaires all the way down to regular old millionaires, like Colin!” Michael Che state, making fun of his co-host Colin Jost. “The bill relies heavily on trickle-down economics but don’t worry, it’s only called a ‘trickle’ you’re actually getting hosed! Why do poor people keep getting catfished into voting Republican!? It’s like watching Forrest Gump keep getting ditched by Jenny over and over and over again.” Wow!

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of that sketch? Tell us your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below!