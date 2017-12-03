Sharna Burgess Defends Former ‘DWTS’ Partner Nick Carter After Rape Allegations

Sharna Burgess took to Twitter to post a two part video defending her former ‘DWTS’ partner, Nick Carter, after he was recently accused of rape by Melissa Schuman. See her opinion on the case here!

Sharna Burgess, 32, decided to use social media to speak out about her opinion of her former Dancing with the Stars partner, Nick Carter, 37, and the rape allegations that are currently surrounding him. The Australian dancer posted a two part video on Twitter in which she talked about her experience with Nick while working and dancing with him on the show. SEE THE VIDEOS BELOW. She explained that her post was in no way an intention to victim shame anyone and was instead to promote positivity to Nick because she thinks he could use it. In the video, she talked about how respectful Nick was during his time on the show and how he really owned up to things in his past to help inspire others. See photos of Sharna and Nick on Dancing with the Stars here!

“Nick was definitely one of the most respectful guys that I ever danced with on the show,” Sharna says in the video. “What I loved about Nick, too, was he always took ownership of the things that he’d been through, the darkness in his history, the mistakes that he’d made. He wanted to be very open about them and how he felt about them even though they were very heavy and hard for him to even say out loud.” Sharna’s post received both negative and positive responses with some followers stating that although he was nice to her, there are different sides to every person and other followers applauding her love for her friend.

Melissa Schuman, 33, of the former girl group, Dream, accused Nick of raping her and taking her virginity when she was only 18-years-old in a Nov. 2 post on her blog. Nick has denied the accusations in an official statement saying that Melissa consented to everything they did together and never expressed otherwise.

Part 1. These are only my thoughts, this is not victim shaming, y’all know me and I would never. Just because I support Nick, doesn’t mean I don’t support female empowerment or #metoo. They are both movements that I am a part of, here for and proud of. pic.twitter.com/J8Gz7dczhv — Sharna Burgess (@SharnaBurgess) December 3, 2017

Part 2. Nothin but love. 💗 pic.twitter.com/AFiiKijclI — Sharna Burgess (@SharnaBurgess) December 3, 2017

Sharna, there are different sides to every person. Just because nick was very respectful to you doesn’t mean he did or didn’t do it. You were not there, you have no idea. Please stop this — Zoe💜 #TeamFishUponAStar//PINNED TWEET (@ptxdwts) December 3, 2017

Thank you Sharna for doing this and showing the good in @nickcarter. I run a fansite for him and he and his team allowed me to be a part of his site. Nick has been wonderful to me and supportive (other than helping on his site) for the last 5 years. ❤️ — Emilia | Kaos Online (@KaosOnline) December 3, 2017

