‘The Walking Dead’ Recap: Rick Finally Convinces Jadis To Join Him Against Negan

On the latest episode of ‘The Walking Dead’, Rick reigns Jadis and her people back in, while Eugene tries to save everyone — and by everyone, I mean the Saviors.

The war is raging on The Walking Dead, and things got even more crazy on the December 3 episode. Where do we even begin? Lets go with Rick, who was still being held in captivity by Jadis and her people at the landfill. They pull him out for a moment just to take pictures and a sketch of him, which Jadis later tells Rick is so that she can “sculpt” him. The next time we see Rick is much later in the episode when Jadis forces him to fight yet another bizarrely armored walker, but he, of course, defeats it along with a handful of her men. Once Rick has Jadis pinned down on the ground with her own gun to her head, he tells them that this is their last chance to take him up on his offer to be on the winning side. It takes Jadis some time and a little negotiating, but she finally agrees and even excepts the 1/4 share of the Saviors things that Rick is willing to give her. Not bad, especially since he needs the numbers now that the Kingdom is more or less gone.

Next up we have Daryl, who is still on a desperate impulse to take down the Sanctuary. With the help of Morgan and Tara, Daryl manages to drive a massive truck right into the heart of the Sanctuary. This allows the swarm of walkers outside to make their way inside, causing utter chaos and destruction. The Saviors and workers alike retreat to higher ground, but one thing is for sure: the Sanctuary is a sanctuary no more. Sorry, Negan!

As if that wasn’t enough for you, inside the Sanctuary we find Eugene struggling with the knowledge he has: Dwight is a traitor. He finally confronts Dwight, but Dwight tries to put him back in his place by telling him it’s for the best. It doesn’t work. Eugene gives Dwight an ultimatum: stop what you’re doing and they all live or keep going and he’ll tell Negan. When Eugene comes up with a plan to save the Sanctuary, as asked by Negan, Dwight nearly kills him trying to stop him. That’s about the time Daryl crushes the truck into the Sanctuary, sending Eugene into a spiral of anxiety. This is when we find out whose side Eugene is really on: Eugene’s. He’s too selfish to commit to any one person or thing, even as he repeatedly refers to himself as Negan, because Eugene’s M.O. is to keep Eugene safe and Eugene alive. That’s it.

While all of this is happening, Father Gabriel, who is dying from some sort of infection that is attacking his organs, has been trying to convince Eugene to help him get Dr. Carson out of the Sanctuary. He wants to take him back to The Hilltop for Maggie and the baby, but after the walkers take the Sanctuary and Eugene realizes his future is in jeopardy he adamantly refuses to help Father Gabriel. Instead, he comes up with a way to escape the Sanctuary, tells Negan, and also tells Negan that he can make him enough bullets to help them survive the war. Negan is pleased, which means Eugene gets to live, however he notably remains mum about traitor Dwight — and even Gabriel’s plan.

After escaping Jadis and forming a new deal with them, Rick immediately returns to the Sanctuary to check in with his time. What does he find? The Sanctuary completely deserted, appearing as if the Saviors have made their great escape. Until next week, folks!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think that the Saviors escaped? Comment below, let us know!