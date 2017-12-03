Model, 24, With Botched Eyeball Tattoo Now ‘Very Close’ To Removing Her Eye

This is terrible. Catt Gallinger, the model who damaged her eye after attempting to get an eyeball tattoo, may shockingly end up losing her eye even after having helpful surgery. Get more details here.

Canadian model Catt Gallinger, 24, had surgery after getting an unsuccessful eyeball tattoo designed to color the white of her eye purple, but the damage done is so severe that she may actually end up losing her eye. Catt has been suffering from major swelling and other side effects since her then boyfriend didn’t use the proper technique while attempting to give her the tattoo back in Sept. A few weeks after her eye began leaking purple from the dye, it was so swollen that she couldn’t even open it. Despite three hospitalizations in addition to the surgery, Catt has gone partially blind and is still not getting the healing results she was hoping for.

The brave young woman shared her sad story on Facebook to try and spread awareness of the dangers to doing something like getting a tattoo when you haven’t done enough research. “Just please be cautious who you get your mods from and do your research,” she wrote in a recent post on Facebook. “I don’t want this to happen to anyone else. This is beyond heartbreaking. Since I’ve always been honest on here, I will continue to be. My hope is gone. I’m very close to asking for removal.. I’m so tired of it all.”

Catt already has dozens of tattoos on her face and body and seems to use the art as a way of expressing who she is. She also had a procedure done to split her tongue to make it have a forked appearance. Although there are serious risks with eye tattoos, Catt says she knew others who had gotten it done and were fine so she trusted in her source. With her cornea now being extremely thin and in danger of rupturing, she is waiting to find out if she will end up having to remove the eye to stop things from getting worse.

