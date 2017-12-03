Mariah Woods: Police Warrant Reveals Girl, 3, Did Not Die Naturally & Body Was Moved

Mariah Woods, the missing toddler from NC whose body is believed to have been found, didn’t die of natural causes, according to a shocking police warrant. Get details here.

The body of Mariah Woods, the 3-year-old toddler who had been missing since Nov. 27, is believed to have been found in a creek located 25 miles from her home on Dec. 2 and arrest warrants say the little girl didn’t die naturally, according to the Daily Mail. The warrants shockingly state that she died before her body was disposed of in the creek and although details of how Mariah died are still unknown, her mother’s boyfriend, Earl Kimrey, 32, has been arrested and charged with her disappearance and death. See photos of Mariah here.

Kimrey, who lived with Mariah and her mother, has a long criminal history dating all the way back to 2002 and social services would not comment on whether or not they have investigated reports about the family in the past. The toddler was found missing by her mother, Kristy Woods, 29, in the early morning hours of Monday and Woods told authorities that she had last seen her daughter around midnight on Sunday before she went to bed. Mariah’s biological father, Alex Woods, hasn’t seen Mariah in over a year, but was notified of the situation and expressed his doubts about his daughter being abducted by a stranger, as Kimrey first suggested.

As news spread about Mariah’s disappearance, around 700 volunteers gathered together on Friday to locally search for her and hopefully find her alive. Dive teams found what they think is Mariah’s body in Holly Shelter Creek around 5:30pm on Saturday, only hours after Kimrey’s arrest. The investigation is still ongoing.

